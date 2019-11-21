'We’ve already hit the $1mn mark!' Conor McGregor donates whiskey sales to first responders charity

UFC superstar Conor McGregor revealed on the first birthday of his 'Proper No. Twelve' brand of Irish whiskey that he has donated $1 million of its initial sales to a first responders charity fund in the US.

McGregor launched the whiskey a year ago and its success has outstripped even the loftiest ambitions of the former two-weight UFC champion, with demand for the liquor mandating its launch in several markets in the last 12 months including Ireland, the US, the UK, South Africa and, last month, in Russia.

When it went on sale, McGregor announced that $5 from each sale would go to first responders, saying at the time: "First responders all over the world are the unsung heroes who act with courage and answer the call of duty every day for people in need. I have great respect for these men and women."

And as the whiskey celebrates the first anniversary of its launch, McGregor announced on social media that the charity fund has reached its $1 million goal for its first year and that the fund would be released in early 2020.

"Happy 1st birthday to Proper 12 whiskey," McGregor wrote. "What a journey it has been so far! We are now in 8 countries to date, with many more planned for 2020! I am so thankful to you all for your support and love of PROPER No. TWELVE! I also want to thank the fine Irish women and men who have worked so diligently at the distillery and beyond…what an amazing team we have!

"When we started this business, something very important to me was to give back. For every case we sell, my company donates $5 up to 1 million dollars per year to first responders. I am very proud to announce that we have already hit the 1 million dollar mark! This is all thanks to you! Our fans! Thank you all.

"In the New Year, we will begin donating the first million dollars to first responder organizations. My team is vetting it all out now to be sure it goes into the proper hands. Thank you all for the support!"

McGregor's philanthropy towards first responders isn't a new pursuit. He travelled to Boston on St. Patrick's Weekend this year where he gifted 10 World Series tickets to members of a local firehouse to watch the clash between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As for his own future, McGregor is understood to currently be in negotiations with the UFC to finalize his return to the octagon which is expected to take place on January 18 next year.