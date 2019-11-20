WATCH: Chinese teen smashes insane skipping record with 228 jumps in 30 seconds

Chinese teenager Cen Xiaolin took the phrase ‘jump to it’ to the extreme when he smashed his own world skipping record in Shanghai recently.

Competing at the 6th Double Dutch Contest, Cen incredibly managed the clear the rope 228 times in 30 seconds in the "most alternate step skips in 30 seconds" event – breaking his own record of 208 skips set back in 2016.

Footage showed the 17-year-old’s latest feat as with back hunched, he wildly skips away as his feet and hands disappear into a blur.

The skipping star’s story has previously been picked up by local media, as he was proclaimed as having the “world’s most powerful thighs” when he smashed five records as a member of the China team at the World Jump Rope Championship in Oslo earlier this year.

Among his feats is skipping an incredible 1,141 times in 3 minutes – at an average of 6.33 jumps per second.

The two-day 6th Double Dutch Contest in Shanghai gathered around 400 rope skippers in 60 teams from as far and wide as Australia, France, Japan, South Korea and China.