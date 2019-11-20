 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

WATCH: Chinese teen smashes insane skipping record with 228 jumps in 30 seconds

20 Nov, 2019 16:19
Get short URL
WATCH: Chinese teen smashes insane skipping record with 228 jumps in 30 seconds
© YouTube / New China TV
Chinese teenager Cen Xiaolin took the phrase ‘jump to it’ to the extreme when he smashed his own world skipping record in Shanghai recently.

Competing at the 6th Double Dutch Contest, Cen incredibly managed the clear the rope 228 times in 30 seconds in the "most alternate step skips in 30 seconds" event – breaking his own record of 208 skips set back in 2016.  

Footage showed the 17-year-old’s latest feat as with back hunched, he wildly skips away as his feet and hands disappear into a blur.

The skipping star’s story has previously been picked up by local media, as he was proclaimed as having the “world’s most powerful thighs” when he smashed five records as a member of the China team at the World Jump Rope Championship in Oslo earlier this year.

Among his feats is skipping an incredible 1,141 times in 3 minutes – at an average of 6.33 jumps per second.

The two-day 6th Double Dutch Contest in Shanghai gathered around 400 rope skippers in 60 teams from as far and wide as  Australia, France, Japan, South Korea and China. 

Also on rt.com ‘Inhuman’: Incredible Indonesian ‘Spiderwoman’ goes viral after smashing world speed-climbing record (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies