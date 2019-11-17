‘I wonder which place I will take in men’s event’: Figure skating starlet Alexandra Trusova wants to compete against male athletes

Russian figure skating sensation Alexandra Trusova has expressed willingness to compete against male skaters, stressing that she wants to know what place she might win in a men’s event with her brilliant quad jumps.

The 15-year-old who won the Rostelecom Cup on Saturday, outscoring the two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva, said that she is pleased with her performance where she flawlessly landed three quads in a free program.

Talking at the press conference, the world junior champion regretted that, under ISU rules, female skaters are not allowed to jump quads in short program, expressing hope that the strict rule will be changed in the near future.

“Why do I want to compete against men? Because they are allowed to make quads in short programs,” she said.

“I can’t say what place I can take if take part in men’s competition, because they have different scores grade, their components are calculated differently. So, that’s why I want to compete against male skaters to see what place I will take there.”

Trusova made the so-called “quad revolution” in women’s skating, becoming the first athlete to successfully land two quadruple jumps at an international event.

The first year-senior has already booked a spot in the ISU Grand Prix final, confidently winning two events she participated in.