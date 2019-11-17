Jamal Yusupov: Russian kickboxing champ knocks out Muay Thai legend Yodsanklai in stunning ONE Championship upset (VIDEO)

Unheralded Russian kickboxer Jamal Yusupov scored one of the biggest martial arts shocks of the year as he knocked out Muay Thai superstar Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex at ONE: Age of Dragons on in Beijing.

Yodansklai headed into the Muay Thai contest in China looking to claim the 202nd win of his glittering Muay Thai career and extend his decade-long unbeaten run in the sport, but Russian kickboxing champion Yusupov had other ideas.

Despite stepping in on just a few days' notice – and despite competing under Muay Thai rules rather than his preferred kickboxing ruleset – Yusupov used his striking skills to take Yodsanklai by surprise as he weathered an early storm from the Thai legend before knocking him out in stunning fashion in the second round.

With Yodsanklai looking to push the pace in the second round, Yusupov fired straight punches straight through the Thai's guard, rocking the man known as "The Boxing Computer" and sending him staggering backwards.

Yusupov then moved in and shocked the arena when he dropped the Thai to the canvas with a powerful left hand.

The shock victory was there for the taking, and Yusupov closed the deal with another huge left hand that sent Yodsanklai crashing to the mat for the KO.

It prompted commentator Michael Schiavello to exclaim: "He put the malware in 'The Boxing Computer!'" as Yusupov scored one of the biggest shocks of the year.

Yusupov's stunning victory sets him up for even bigger fights in ONE Championship, whose "ONE Super Series" fights pit the very best strikers in the world against each other in Muay Thai and kickboxing contests to determine the world's best.