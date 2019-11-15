La Liga plans to stage December game in Miami blocked following court ruling

La Liga have been forced to abandon plans for a December showcase league game between Villarreal and Atletico Madrid in Miami after the league's plans were blocked by the Spanish Football Association.

A Spanish court opted against providing "interim measures" to allow the league to stage the December 6 game between the two sides in Miami, noting that a final decision on the proposal to hold La Liga fixtures outside of the Spanish border will be made next year.

The idea is part of La Liga's attempts to expand interest in their domestic league in a foreign market which is currently enjoying a surge of interest in the sport.

Barcelona were denied a similar opportunity last year after it was deemed that holding their game against Girona in Miami had received a "lack of consensus".

In that particular case, objections were observed by both the Spanish Football Association (RFEF) and the player's union (AFE).

However, clarity on the issue is expected in February when a court will determine if the RFEF has legal grounds to block La Liga's intentions to hold games overseas. The reasoning for December's game being blocked is that the court didn't want to make determinations which may impede their judgment next year.

"La Liga respects this decision, which does not prejudge the substance of the matter, which will be permanently settled in February 2020," the league said in a statement.

"We hope that from February forth La Liga will be able to organize an official match beyond Spanish borders."

NFL franchise Miami Dolphins had agreed to host the game at their Hard Rock Stadium but the RFEF hadn't consented to the request, despite La Liga committing to playing one game per season in the United States as part of a 15-year deal with media company Relevent, which was inked last year.