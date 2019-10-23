La Liga considering legal action against Spanish Football Federation over rescheduled 'El Clasico' date

La Liga officials are debating launching legal proceedings against the Spanish Football Federation after the fixture between Barcelona and Real Madrid this weekend was rescheduled to December over fears of civil unrest.

The first 'El Clasico' of the season was due to take place on Saturday afternoon at the Camp Nou but Spanish football officials took the decision to postpone the game amid the arrest of nine Catalan separatist leaders earlier this month, leading to several instances of public protest and clashes with police in the city.

La Liga had proposed December 4 for the rescheduled game to take place. However, both Barcelona and Real Madrid suggested December 18 as a more appropriate date after being asked by the Spanish Football Federation to work together on the calendar change.

"La Liga doesn't agree with the competition committee's decision to stipulate 18 December - after an agreement was reached between Barcelona and Real Madrid, despite La Liga's objections - as the date in which the postponed Clasico should be played," La Liga announced in a statement.

Part of the reason for the disagreement, RT Sport understands, is that the game originally scheduled for this weekend was to take place at 1pm local time which would allow for a global audience to watch the latest installment of one of football's most storied rivalries. The rescheduled game is now likely to take place in the evening, potentially leading to headaches for international broadcasters.

"We are studying the documentation that we have recently received regarding the process in which the decision was taken.

"This is in order to evaluate taking possible legal action and against whom it should be tabled, before the relevant and opportune public organizations or legal organisms."

'El Clasico' is one of the most-watched sports games in the world, with some suggesting that the global audience can reach as high as one billion people.