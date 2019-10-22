'The Eagle' has landed: UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov spotted at Galatasaray-Real Madrid Champions League game

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is a big football fan, and the Russian MMA superstar took time out of his busy schedule to take in the UEFA Champions League clash between Galatasaray and Real Madrid in Istanbul.

Nurmagomedov is thought to hold both teams close to his heart, with Real Madrid and Galatasaray his second and third teams, respectively. His first footballing love, however, is his hometown club, FC Anzhi Makhachkala.

Khabib was spotted in the stands at the Turk Telekom stadium in Istanbul for the match, which served up a hostile atmosphere for the visiting Spanish giants, with the packed Turkish crowd booing and whistling every touch of the ball whenever Los Blancos took possession.

The intimidating atmosphere may have affected Real a little, as the La Liga side put in a scratchy, disjointed performance. But, thanks to an 18th-minute deflected Toni Kroos strike, Real did just enough to get out of Istanbul with the win.

The Russian superstar is currently considering his options ahead of his next fight, with American former interim UFC champion Tony Ferguson currently believed to be the most likely next opponent for "The Eagle". The pair have been booked to fight on four separate occasions in the past, but injury and illness have nixed the matchup on each occasion.