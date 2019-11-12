 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Back on track: Federer rescues ATP Finals hopes with win over Berrettini

12 Nov, 2019 16:01
Roger Federer © AFP / Glyn KIRK
Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer picked up his first win at the Nitto ATP Finals, beating debutant Matteo Berrettini of Italy in two straight sets to keep his tournament hopes alive.

Berrettini ,the first Italian to qualify for the season-ending event since 1978, showed tough resistance in the opening set, stretching it to a tie-break where the more experienced Swiss got the upper hand 7-2.

However, the 23-year-old Italian found it more difficult to live with Federer in the second set as the Swiss wrapped up the match 7-6 (7-2) 6-3.

The 20-time Grand Slam claimed his first win in the Bjorn Borg, redeeming himself for a shock defeat in the tournament opener against Austria’s Dominic Thiem.

