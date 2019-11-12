Back on track: Federer rescues ATP Finals hopes with win over Berrettini
Berrettini ,the first Italian to qualify for the season-ending event since 1978, showed tough resistance in the opening set, stretching it to a tie-break where the more experienced Swiss got the upper hand 7-2.
However, the 23-year-old Italian found it more difficult to live with Federer in the second set as the Swiss wrapped up the match 7-6 (7-2) 6-3.
The 20-time Grand Slam claimed his first win in the Bjorn Borg, redeeming himself for a shock defeat in the tournament opener against Austria’s Dominic Thiem.