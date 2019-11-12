Back on track: Federer rescues ATP Finals hopes with win over Berrettini

Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer picked up his first win at the Nitto ATP Finals, beating debutant Matteo Berrettini of Italy in two straight sets to keep his tournament hopes alive.

Berrettini ,the first Italian to qualify for the season-ending event since 1978, showed tough resistance in the opening set, stretching it to a tie-break where the more experienced Swiss got the upper hand 7-2.

READ MORE: False start: Stefanos Tsitsipas downs Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in ATP Finals opener

However, the 23-year-old Italian found it more difficult to live with Federer in the second set as the Swiss wrapped up the match 7-6 (7-2) 6-3.

Back on track! @rogerfederer gets a crucial win at the #NittoATPFinals, defeating Berrettini 7-6 6-3 👏 pic.twitter.com/6Mhdfnygx8 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 12, 2019

The 20-time Grand Slam claimed his first win in the Bjorn Borg, redeeming himself for a shock defeat in the tournament opener against Austria’s Dominic Thiem.