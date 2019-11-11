Greatest football display ever? Argentinian club use jaw-dropping giant holographic lion to mark return to stadium (VIDEO)
Estudiantes came back to Luis Hirschi Stadium where the club played between 1907 and 2005 before the venue was closed due to safety concerns.
The Argentinian outfit inaugurated their renovated home stadium in style staging an incredible show with a giant flaming lion moving on the roof.
В трансляции церемонии открытия нового стадиона аргентинского «Эстудиантес» появился огненный лев. Красота 🦁🔥 pic.twitter.com/2ctDIYYCDB— prostoprosport.ru (@prostoprosport) November 11, 2019
The grandiose holographic performance was arranged last Friday right before Estudiantes’ Argentina Superliga clash with Club Atletico Talleres.