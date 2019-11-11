 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Greatest football display ever? Argentinian club use jaw-dropping giant holographic lion to mark return to stadium (VIDEO)

11 Nov, 2019 17:05
Greatest football display ever? Argentinian club use jaw-dropping giant holographic lion to mark return to stadium (VIDEO)
© Screenshot from Twitter
Argentinian football club Estudiantes de La Plata put on a jaw-dropping show to celebrate their return to home stadium after a 14-year absence.

Estudiantes came back to Luis Hirschi Stadium where the club played between 1907 and 2005 before the venue was closed due to safety concerns.

The Argentinian outfit inaugurated their renovated home stadium in style staging an incredible show with a giant flaming lion moving on the roof.

The grandiose holographic performance was arranged last Friday right before Estudiantes’ Argentina Superliga clash with Club Atletico Talleres.

