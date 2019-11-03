Tifo to end all tifos: Moroccan fans produce insane dragon display for Casablanca derby (VIDEO)
Devoted supporters of the two teams came prepared for the game, painting the Mohamed V Stadium in green and red colors on Saturday.
Wydad fans displayed a huge red dragon tifo which “walked” across the stands in the second half, while the stadium became a cauldron of fire and red and green smoke as fans among the 45,000 in attendance set off flares.
So, what the hell happened last night? 🔥🇲🇦❇️🛑😍 #CasablancaDerbypic.twitter.com/co6ny7itVK— BabaGol (@BabaGol_) November 3, 2019
The city rivals played out a 1-1 draw which leaves things in the balance heading into the next leg in three weeks’ time as they bid to reach the next round of the Champions Cup.