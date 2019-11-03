 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tifo to end all tifos: Moroccan fans produce insane dragon display for Casablanca derby (VIDEO)

3 Nov, 2019 12:45
The Casablanca derby between Raja and Wydad in the Arab Club Champions Cup last 16 was played out to a fiery backdrop as Wydad fans produced an incredible dragon tifo.

Devoted supporters of the two teams came prepared for the game, painting the Mohamed V Stadium in green and red colors on Saturday.

Wydad fans displayed a huge red dragon tifo which “walked” across the stands in the second half, while the stadium became a cauldron of fire and red and green smoke as fans among the 45,000 in attendance set off flares.

The city rivals played out a 1-1 draw which leaves things in the balance heading into the next leg in three weeks’ time as they bid to reach the next round of the Champions Cup.

