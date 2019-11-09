'I don't hit old people': Khabib Nurmagomedov slams Conor McGregor as he explains why he doesn't carry the Russian flag (VIDEO)

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's distaste for Conor McGregor's alleged away-from-the-cage antics was there for all to see at the UFC Moscow fan Q&A.

Speaking to the fans in Moscow, Khabib answered questions on stage, and was asked by one young fans why he didn't carry the Russian flag to the octagon with him when he fights in the UFC.

"Good question, I was expecting it," said the undefeated world champion, who went on to throw a thinly-veiled barb in the direction of his former foe.

"People who wear flags say that they represent their native land," he explained.

"But, unlike them, I don't rape women, don't beat old people, don't tell people to drink alcohol."

The Moscow crowd applauded their approval at Khabib's sentiments. And "The Eagle" continued by saying that a person's deeds are more important than the motifs they carry or wear.

"I represent in my own way," he continued.

"I don't believe that if you wear a flag you're a patriot, and if you don't then you're not. There are many things that you must do before you raise that flag.

"It's not enough to just raise it. You have to show good character."