UFC Moscow: Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov answer fan questions in live fan Q&A

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov chatted to fans on stage in Moscow ahead of the UFC's big fight night in the city this weekend. Follow his live Q&A session via RT Sport here.

Nurmagomedov shot to stardom in the UFC, where he remains undefeated and holds the UFC's undisputed lightweight world title.

His most recent matchup saw him claim his latest world title defense as he defeated American Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi. That win came after "The Eagle" cemented his position at the top of the UFC lightweight division with a fourth-round submission finish of Irish rival Conor McGregor in an ill-tempered clash at UFC 229.

Nurmagomedov is expected to face former interim champion Tony Ferguson in his next title defense, and is believed to be in talks with the UFC over the date and venue of the bout, which RT Sport understands is most likely to take place in March 2020.

And, with the UFC back in his homeland of Russia, Nurmagomedov took to the stage in Moscow to answer questions from the fans at a special Q&A session.