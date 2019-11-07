UFC Moscow: Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin Abubakar is grateful for Russian support ahead of his UFC debut

Cousin of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, said he was grateful for the support of the Russian fans ahead of his octagon debut at UFC Moscow.

Nurmagomedov will take on Germany's David Zawada in a welterweight contest at UFC on ESPN+ 21 in Moscow this Saturday as he makes his long-awaited UFC debut on home soil.

Nurmagomedov heads into the bout with a record of 15-2-1, including a victory over the respected PFL contender and UFC veteran John "Doomsday" Howard. And the Dagestani star says he feels relaxed and comfortable ahead of his octagon debut.

"I spent a lot of time in mixed martial arts. I don't feel much pressure," he said at the official open workouts on Wednesday.

"Russia is my homeland. I'm here and I think people will root for me."

Despite that surefire support, Nurmagomedov admits it won't prove the decisive factor on fight night when he tangles with scrappy former KSW veteran Zawada. But he promised to represent his country with pride on fight night.

"Everyone knows that fans can't fight for me. Only my effort will help me to beat my opponent," he said.

"I like that a lot of people came out so support not just me, but all the other fighters that will represent Russia this weekend in Moscow. Thank you so much for that."