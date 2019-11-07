 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UFC Moscow: Watch Alexander Volkov and Greg Hardy work out ahead of titanic heavyweight clash in Russia (VIDEO)

7 Nov, 2019 11:39
© AFP / Steven Ryan | Michael Reaves
Former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov and rising heavyweight star Greg Hardy will do battle in the co-main event at UFC Moscow, and the pair hit the pads for the fans and media ahead of their clash this weekend.

Volkov, a veteran of 37 professional fights, looked loose and relaxed as he hit the mitts for the fans in Moscow at the official open workouts for Saturday's event.

Hardy, meanwhile, looked typically stern-faced and focused as he worked out ahead of the biggest fight of his UFC career to date.

The former NFL star agreed to step in at late notice to take on Volkov, who was originally set to face former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos in the headline bout of the event.

Now Volkov and Hardy will face off in the co-main event slot on Saturday night in Moscow at the CSKA Arena

UFC MOSCOW: MAIN CARD BOUTS

  • Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar
  • Alexander Volkov vs. Greg Hardy
  • Zelim Imadaev vs. Danny Roberts
  • Khadis Ibragimov vs. Ed Herman
  • Ramazan Emeev vs. Rocco Martin
  • Shamil Gamzatov vs. Klidson Abreu
