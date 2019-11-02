Messi reaches yet another scoring milestone as he puts Barcelona ahead at Levante

Lionel Messi scored his sixth goal in five matches as he put Barcelona in front in their La Liga clash away at Levante, reaching a new milestone in the process.

Bidding for an eighth win in a row, captain Messi stepped up to give the Catalans the lead from the penalty spot in the 38th minute, after Nelson Semedo was fouled by Jorge Miramon.

Messi sent the spot-kick high to the right of the net, with stats-lovers noting that the strike was the Argentine’s 500th for Barcelona with his fabled left foot.

500 - Lionel Messi has scored 500 goals with his left foot for @FCBarcelona in all competitions, 82.1% of total (609). Magic. pic.twitter.com/9ss5EkZVpQ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 2, 2019

500 Barcelona goals with his left foot for Lionel Messi ✨ pic.twitter.com/YpS7OHPd2j — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 2, 2019

Messi has scored the vast majority of his goals – 82.1 percent – of his 609 goals for Barcelona with his left peg, and proved yet again how much he has revived the team since returning from the calf injury that ruled him out at the start of the season.

Lionel Messi has scored 112 goals for Barcelona in LaLiga since the start of the 2016/17 season.



31 more than the next player. 😱 pic.twitter.com/QZqiIRj1NF — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 2, 2019

Ernesto Valverde’s men were looking to move four points clear of nearest rivals Atletico Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, but were stunned when Levante fired in three goals in eight second-half minutes as Jose Campana equzlied on the hour mark, followed by strikes from Borja Majoral and Nemanja Radoja.