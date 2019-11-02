 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Messi reaches yet another scoring milestone as he puts Barcelona ahead at Levante

2 Nov, 2019 16:14
Get short URL
Messi reaches yet another scoring milestone as he puts Barcelona ahead at Levante
Getty Images
Lionel Messi scored his sixth goal in five matches as he put Barcelona in front in their La Liga clash away at Levante, reaching a new milestone in the process.

Bidding for an eighth win in a row, captain Messi stepped up to give the Catalans the lead from the penalty spot in the 38th minute, after Nelson Semedo was fouled by Jorge Miramon.

Messi sent the spot-kick high to the right of the net, with stats-lovers noting that the strike was the Argentine’s 500th for Barcelona with his fabled left foot.

Messi has scored the vast majority of his goals – 82.1 percent – of his 609 goals for Barcelona with his left peg, and proved yet again how much he has revived the team since returning from the calf injury that ruled him out at the start of the season.

Ernesto Valverde’s men were looking to move four points clear of nearest rivals Atletico Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, but were stunned when Levante fired in three goals in eight second-half minutes as Jose Campana equzlied on the hour mark, followed by strikes from Borja Majoral and Nemanja Radoja.     

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies