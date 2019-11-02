‘One to watch’: Aussie MMA starlet Hackett claims stunning ‘sweep’ TKO victory (VIDEO)

Australian UFC hopeful Chelsea Hackett scored an eye-catching TKO win over Nicole Szepesvary on Friday night as she quite literally swept to victory in their flyweight bout at Eternal MMA 29 on the Gold Coast.

Appearing in just her third MMA bout, former two-time Muay Thai world champion Hackett produced a moment of brilliance 10 seconds into the second round against fellow Aussie Szepesvary, a jiu-jitu specialist.

'Hammer' Hackett seized her opportunity from an attempted kick from her opponent, grabbing Szepesvary’s right leg and then sweeping her left from underneath her while slamming her throat to help her crash onto the canvas.

The impact dazed Szepesvary and caused the referee to step in just as Hackett was ready to launch a ground assault.

The bout between the pair was initially scheduled for the start of October on the same weekend as the blockbuster UFC 243 card in Melbourne, but Szepesvary was forced out.

Hackett spoke ahead of the rescheduled fight about being “p*ssed off” over that cancellation, and unleashed her anger on Szepesvary with formidable results on Friday.

The victory is Hackett’s second after she made her MMA bow in May of this year, drawing her debut fight but winning her second via unanimous decision in July.

The striking specialist has made no secret of her desire for a chance in the UFC ranks by the time she is “22 or 23,” and her cause will have been done no harm by the fact that Friday’s proceedings were broadcast on the organization’s Fight Pass service.

The nature of victory led to MMA fans tipping her as “one to watch.”

Hackett met current UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 243 in Melbourne, admitting that she had "sized up" the Kyrgyz-born sensation and that she would love a shot at her title one day.

Based on Friday's action, we may not be too far from Hackett's first foray into the UFC octagon.