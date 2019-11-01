‘With such a president we have no right to lose’: Wife of Ukrainian footballer heads FC Lion (PHOTOS)

The wife of Ukrainian international footballer Mykola Moroziuk has been officially appointed the president of amateur club FC Lion on her home city of Lviv.

Irina Moroziuk was officially introduced to the team at a specially arranged ceremony this week where she was given the club’s jersey with her name on the back.

READ MORE: Wife of Ukrainian footballer shows off incredible ball trick while undressing (VIDEO)

“This is official now! Irina Moroziuk is the president of the football club Lion,” FC Lion said in a statement.

“She is the only female president of a football club in Ukraine. We are so proud to have the most charming lioness on our pride. With such a president we have no right to be second or third, that’s why we promise to fight only for victory!”

The 30-year-old thanked the club for the privilege given to her and said that she is looking forward to achieving high goals together with the “lions.”

“My lions, it’s a great honor for me to be the president of the FC Lion. We have great goals, our victories lie ahead,” the newly-appointed president wrote.

Along with new football duties Moroziuk has also developed her own clothing line which she actively promotes on her Instagram page.

The wife of defender for the Turkish Super Lig team Çaykur Rizespor is famous for her eccentric social media posts which often go viral not only in Ukraine, but all over the world.

In August, she sent the internet into a frenzy after sharing a video of herself undressing while balancing a football on the back of her neck.

Moroziuk also impressed her social media followers by taking part in the #BottleCapChallenge, opening the bottle with her breasts.