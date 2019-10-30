Queen of the splits: Meet the Russian Instagram starlet whose posts take flexibility to jaw-dropping new levels (VIDEO)

Russian fitness model Dasha Marusina is rapidly building a social following running into the hundreds of thousands, thanks to her jaw-dropping displays of flexibility on Instagram.

Covering the world's top sportsmen and women from across the globe, here at RT Sport we're used to seeing some remarkable levels of athleticism and fitness, but Marusina's videos take stretching to remarkable new levels.

On her main Instagram account, Marusina showcases her amazing flexibility as she performs a host of incredible feats of stretching, including various versions of the move that induces painful winces – even from people who are only watching – the splits.

Her Instagram posts have attracted hundreds of comments and tens of thousands of likes as she shares her athleticism and flexibility with the world via social media.

Also on rt.com ‘Angel with body of a devil’: Former Chinese bodybuilder sends internet into frenzy with naked snaps (PHOTOS)

Marusina, from Obninsk, near Moscow, has been posting her remarkable videos for a little over a year, and has already amassed 167,000 followers on Instagram with her eye-popping posts.