'Hey FIFA, who is this guy?' EA Sports issue FIFA 20 update after Franck Ribery complains about his player's likeness

Franck Ribery will sleep a little easier tonight after EA Sports issued an update to their popular FIFA video game franchise amid a public spat with the French superstar over the likeness, or lack thereof, of his character.

Ribery, who moved to Fiorentina in August after a 12-year spell with Bayern Munich, had complained that his EA hadn't given his rather distinctive features that a player of his profile deserves forcing the video game company into a rather public about-face.

Several players in the popular annual franchise will have updated faces in the latest update to the game, with Ribery among them, but we can only speculate as to whether his social media callout was the impetus for his inclusion.

Whatever the reasons, Ribery will be joined by the likes of Real Madrid duo Thibault Courtois and Marcelo in having new faces in the game, while the young Ajax team which reached last season's Champions League semi-final have been re-rendered also.

Played #FIFA20 with my kids not long ago. 🕹

Hey @EASPORTSFIFA...Who is this guy? 🤔🤨🤣 pic.twitter.com/fjCBjO4FOx — Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) October 17, 2019

Hey Franck! Do you know who this guy is? 😉 pic.twitter.com/f6HfiH8DZ9 — eFootball PES (@officialpes) October 17, 2019

Joao Felix, Atletico Madrid's new $145 million teenager, is another among the 37 new updates.

Seeing their moment, FIFA 20's main competitor 'Pro Evolution Soccer' replied to the Twitter thread to show their on iteration of Ribery - and it is safe to say that it appears more impressive than FIFA's first attempt.

The timing of Ribery's FIFA feud coincided with him receiving his first red card in the colors of his new side last weekend for pushing a match official upon full time following Fiorentina's 2-1 home defeat to Lazio last weekend.