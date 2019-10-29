 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Moscow pressers & MMA returns - The crazy crazy week of Conor McGregor (VIDEO)

29 Oct, 2019 15:27
Get short URL
Conor McGregor flew to Moscow to announce his UFC comeback, laid into Khabib, incurred the wrath of the Dagestani diaspora, and then agreed to coach Tyson Fury's MMA debut. RT Sport break down The Notorious' highlights.

READ MORE: Conor McGregor press conference: Watch former UFC champion address the media in Moscow during Russia visit

The charismatic, cocksure Irishman's mad few days began when he strolled into the Russian capital on Thursday October 24 to inform the world of his January 18 UFC comeback, his first fight since losing to lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov a year ago. 

A savage, searing McGregor dished out a profanity-laden rant and then dodged bottles and angry Dagestani crowds in the street, talked real Rocky stories, Baddest MuthaFuckas and finally Gypsy Kings. RT Sport breaks down the highlights in McGregor's crazy week from Moscow to MMA and back again.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies