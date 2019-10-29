Moscow pressers & MMA returns - The crazy crazy week of Conor McGregor (VIDEO)

Conor McGregor flew to Moscow to announce his UFC comeback, laid into Khabib, incurred the wrath of the Dagestani diaspora, and then agreed to coach Tyson Fury's MMA debut. RT Sport break down The Notorious' highlights.

The charismatic, cocksure Irishman's mad few days began when he strolled into the Russian capital on Thursday October 24 to inform the world of his January 18 UFC comeback, his first fight since losing to lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov a year ago.

A savage, searing McGregor dished out a profanity-laden rant and then dodged bottles and angry Dagestani crowds in the street, talked real Rocky stories, Baddest MuthaFuckas and finally Gypsy Kings. RT Sport breaks down the highlights in McGregor's crazy week from Moscow to MMA and back again.