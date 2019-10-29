 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Japanese team score from the halfway line TWICE in the space of 90 seconds

29 Oct, 2019 14:21
Goals from the halfway line are something of a rarity in football but Japanese second division team Montedio Yamagata managed that feat twice in the space of 90 seconds in a recent game.

Already 1-0 up and into the second half of their home game against Ehime, Yamagata put the result beyond doubt with two incredible long-range strikes in quick succession.

Yamagata star Shun Nakamura was the first to catch out opposition keeper Masahiro Okamoto in the 61st minute, spotting him off his line at sending in a sensational lob from well inside his own half that David Beckham would be proud of.

Despite the embarrassment, goalkeeper Okamoto failed to learn his lesson as just a minute and a half later he fumbled in a strike from Tatsuhiro Sakamoto from a similar distance, which was not as sweetly hit as the first but ultimately just as effective.  

You can check out both goals in the video below. 

Yamagata ran out 3-0 winners in Sunday’s J2 League clash at the ND Soft Stadium, helping them stay second in the table. Ehime lie 16th in the table after their defeat.

