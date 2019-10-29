'It's a conspiracy': Nate Diaz blasts US anti-doping authorities but confirms 'BMF' title bout WILL go ahead at UFC 244

Nate Diaz has reiterated that this weekend's 'BMF' title bout at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden will proceed as planned but had some strong words for USADA in the wake of the drug-testing scandal which threatened the event.

Diaz's headline clash with Jorge Masvidal had appeared in doubt when the Californian posted a message to social media last week in which he said that he had been notified by USADA (the US Anti-doping Agency) of irregularities in a drug test sample he submitted ahead of the November 2 fight.

He reacted furiously to the assertion and threatened to walk away from the fight, saying that his legacy and reputation was more important to him than any singular bout, but speaking late on Monday Diaz finally assuaged fears that one of the year's most anticipated fights could fall apart at the last moment.

Furthermore, he claimed that the issue was entirely fabricated by the UFC and USADA in an attempt to keep Diaz within their control.

"I thought it was all made up and a bunch of bulls*** anyway," Diaz said. "It's behind us. Now, we can move on.

"It's only cheating if you jump in under the influence of that sh*t, right?" Diaz stated. "So let's just say I did accidentally take some sh*t, which I didn't. Let's just say I did, though. Well then let's just f*cking fight in a couple of months when the sh*t wears off. I have no problem with that. I don't care if it ruins the show. You ain't ruining my whole legacy."

It had been revealed last week that Diaz had trace elements of prohibited substance LGD-4033 in his system but it was determined that the the same substance was evident when one of his supplements tested positive for the same drug. The amount in his system is understood to be 10,000 times less than a single dose.

"Mr. Diaz has not committed an anti-doping policy violation, has not been provisionally suspended and is not subject to any sanctions," a statement from the UFC read.

"Additionally, UFC has been informed by independent experts who have determined that there is unequivocally no appreciable performance-enhancing or therapeutic benefit from the significantly limited amount of LGD-4033 that may be present in his system, which is roughly 10,000 times lower than one LGD-4033 therapeutic dose."

The New York State Athletic Commission, whose jurisdiction the fight falls under, have also stated that they have no concerns regarding the issue.

Diaz, who is a vegan, says that he only takes natural supplements and suggested to the media during the conference call that something strange, perhaps even conspiratorial, is afoot.

"Yeah, but I don't believe them anyway," Diaz said of his dealings with USADA. "It's just a whole bunch of natural sh*t I use. I don't know. It's a conspiracy.

"Every time after a fight, relationships change with the whole company," he continued. "Now, what if I win this fight? They can't have a real motherf*cker like me owning this whole sh*t. Too many people are gonna hear it. I'm not gonna bust nobody out, but I feel they need some type of leverage over me to keep me from being the king of the whole sh*t."