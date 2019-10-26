 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hitting the heights: Russian high jumper Maria Lasitskene named European women's athlete of the year

26 Oct, 2019 18:40
Global Look Press via ZUMA Press
Russian high jumper Maria Lasitskene has been voted women’s athlete of the year by the European Athletic Association (EAA).

Last month the 26-year-old Russian delivered a stunning performance at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, confirming her status as the world’s top high jumper.

She cleared a height of 2m 5cm, becoming the first female athlete in history to win three consecutive world titles in the event.

In 2019 she also snatched gold at the indoor European Championship in Glasgow and won the Diamond League Series.

In all, she triumphed in 21 of the 23 events she competed at.

The men’s award went to Norwegian 400m hurdler Karsten Warholm, who defended his world title in Doha. 

The winners of the prestigious European award were announced at a ceremony in Tallinn, Estonia.

