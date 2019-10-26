Hitting the heights: Russian high jumper Maria Lasitskene named European women's athlete of the year

Russian high jumper Maria Lasitskene has been voted women’s athlete of the year by the European Athletic Association (EAA).

Last month the 26-year-old Russian delivered a stunning performance at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, confirming her status as the world’s top high jumper.

She cleared a height of 2m 5cm, becoming the first female athlete in history to win three consecutive world titles in the event.

Women's European Athlete of the Year: Mariya Lasitskene!



Lasitskene regained her European indoor high jump title and became the first high jumper in history to win three successive world titles in Doha.#GoldenTrackspic.twitter.com/DTNvK07zFV — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) October 26, 2019

In 2019 she also snatched gold at the indoor European Championship in Glasgow and won the Diamond League Series.

In all, she triumphed in 21 of the 23 events she competed at.

The men’s award went to Norwegian 400m hurdler Karsten Warholm, who defended his world title in Doha.

Men's European Athlete of the Year: Karsten Warholm! 🇳🇴



Warholm successfully defended his world 400m hurdles title in Doha and ran the second fastest time in history with 46.92 in Zurich.#GoldenTrackspic.twitter.com/THwpoGCEID — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) October 26, 2019

The winners of the prestigious European award were announced at a ceremony in Tallinn, Estonia.