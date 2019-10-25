A low blow: Celtics rookie discovers there’s a down side to being NBA’s tallest player after low ceiling leaves him concussed

Boston Celtics’ center Tacko Fall, who stands 7ft 5in (over 2m) tall, has proved there are some disadvantages to being the tallest man in the league after suffering a self-inflicted concussion when his head hit a “low ceiling.”

The 24-year-old from Senegal was washing his hands at the team’s practice facility when he failed to notice that the ceiling was relatively low for him to pass clear of it.

READ MORE: The world’s longest legs: Russian basketball player swaps sporting career for the runway (PHOTOS)

The player initially showed no noticeable symptoms of concussion and even participated in the team’s charity event and in an individual workout afterwards.

It was only on the next morning that he began having headaches, before then being placed in the league’s concussion protocol.

Tacko Fall is in concussion protocol after hitting his head on a low ceiling



This is not a joke. pic.twitter.com/XF2kAMZgeb — Celtics Dynasty (@CelticsDynasty_) October 24, 2019

“Tacko got hit in the head yesterday after individual work,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “He was a little under the weather. It sounds like being very cautious about that.”

Despite then traveling with the Celtics to Philadelphia he missed Wednesday’s season-opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, which his squad lost 93-107.

Fall was signed to the Boston Celtics as an undrafted free agent in July, becoming the NBA’s tallest player.