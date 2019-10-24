 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
McGregor mobbed: Watch UFC star Conor McGregor get swamped by fans as he leaves Moscow press conference (VIDEO)

24 Oct, 2019 13:58
Conor McGregor appeared at a press conference in Moscow, where he announced his return to the UFC octagon. But when he left the city's Telegraph Hall he was shocked as he was mobbed by fans desperate to meet their MMA hero.

The Irishman appeared as part of a partnership with betting company Parimatch, which is one of his sponsors, but all the former two-division UFC champion wanted to talk about was his comeback.

Announcing he would return to the cage on January 18 in Las Vegas, McGregor also stated his aim to take on the winner of the UFC 244 main event between former foe Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, then move on to face the winner of the widely-expected UFC lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and the Dubliner's nemesis, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

