 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Completely unacceptable': Liverpool FC condemns 'racist' Divock Origi banner in away section at Genk

23 Oct, 2019 21:03
Get short URL
'Completely unacceptable': Liverpool FC condemns 'racist' Divock Origi banner in away section at Genk
© AFP / Paul Ellis
Liverpool has moved swiftly to condemn a banner unfurled by fans at their away UEFA Champions League match at Gent that featured Divock Origi's head on a naked body, alongside the Champions League trophy.

The banner was criticized by the club in a statement issued before kick-off, with the club making clear its disgust of the racial nature of its illustration.

"To be clear, the image used perpetuated a racist stereotype," the statement began.

"This is completely unacceptable.

"Liverpool Football Club condemns the offensive banner displayed in our section of the ground, prior to kick-off.

"We acted swiftly to have the banner removed and we are now working with the local authorities and stadium team in Genk to identify those responsible.

"Any subsequent action will be taken in keeping with our sanctions process."

Orig started his football career at Genk and spent nine years in the club's academy before joining Lille in 2010. He went on to join Liverpool, where he played an instrumental role in helping the club capture the UEFA Champions League title last season.

And when he was introduced from the bench in the final minutes of the match, the Belgian striker received a huge ovation from all four sides of the ground as he was welcomed back to his first club.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies