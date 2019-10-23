Goal of the season? Watch RB Leipzig's Marcel Sabitzer scores swerving stunner against Zenit in UEFA Champions League (VIDEO)

Wednesday's early UEFA Champions League kick-off served up an exciting clash in Germany as Austrian winger Marcel Sabitzer's spectacular strike won the match for RB Leipzig against Zenit St. Petersburg.

After a deep cross found its way to the far side of the penalty area, Sabitzer chested the ball down, let the ball drop, then unleashed a stunning volley that started out as if it was heading wide of the target, then swerved beautifully into the top corner, leaving Zenit goalkeeper Mikhail Kerzhakov grasping at air.

Забитцер с лета отправил мяч в девятку Кержакова. Сумасшедший мячhttps://t.co/4wlvNEgpvD#ЛейпцигЗенитpic.twitter.com/FdZptRpaxf — Матч ТВ (@MatchTV) October 23, 2019

The goal was so good it left some to comment that the strike was already set to win FIFA's Puskas award for the best goal of the year, with Associated Press journalist Rob Harris declaring the goal as the winner already.

FIFA Puskas Award settled for 2019-20 pic.twitter.com/LO4BbMkF7T — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) October 23, 2019

Here at RT Sport we're not quite sure about that. Indeed, Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may even have bettered Sabitzer's effort later in the night with his nonchalent flicked effort against Belgian champions Genk.

Outrageous finish from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pic.twitter.com/GgLXy2dN7H — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 23, 2019

Absolute class from The Ox!! 😱



First time ✔️

Outside of the boot ✔️

In off the crossbar ✔️



He's got his second of the night and it is truly sublime! pic.twitter.com/nqV2xBGnno — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 23, 2019