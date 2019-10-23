 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Goal of the season? Watch RB Leipzig's Marcel Sabitzer scores swerving stunner against Zenit in UEFA Champions League (VIDEO)

23 Oct, 2019
Goal of the season? Watch RB Leipzig's Marcel Sabitzer scores swerving stunner against Zenit in UEFA Champions League (VIDEO)
Wednesday's early UEFA Champions League kick-off served up an exciting clash in Germany as Austrian winger Marcel Sabitzer's spectacular strike won the match for RB Leipzig against Zenit St. Petersburg.

After a deep cross found its way to the far side of the penalty area, Sabitzer chested the ball down, let the ball drop, then unleashed a stunning volley that started out as if it was heading wide of the target, then swerved beautifully into the top corner, leaving Zenit goalkeeper Mikhail Kerzhakov grasping at air.

The goal was so good it left some to comment that the strike was already set to win FIFA's Puskas award for the best goal of the year, with Associated Press journalist Rob Harris declaring the goal as the winner already.

Here at RT Sport we're not quite sure about that. Indeed, Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may even have bettered Sabitzer's effort later in the night with his nonchalent flicked effort against Belgian champions Genk.

