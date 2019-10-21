'That girl is so beatable': UFC phenom Maycee Barber steps up attack on Paige VanZant (VIDEO)

Maycee Barber says she wants to 'maul' UFC star Paige VanZant after accusing the fight league of giving preferential treatment to the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model which, she says, hasn't been reciprocated.

Barber, 21, is now 3-0 in the UFC (8-0 overall) after earning a UFC contract by taking the Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series route to the world's largest mixed martial arts organization and after her latest win, a first round stoppage of Gillian Robertson last weekend in Boston, she says that she wants to prove to UFC matchmakers that she deserves some of the 'shine' that she has seen placed on VanZant in recent years.

Despite having a mixed bag of result in the UFC, the 8-4 VanZant remains one of the bigger stars across all of the female weight classes and has parlayed that success into mainstream appearances on Dancing With The Stars, as well as being featured in Sports Illustrated's annual swimsuit issue.

But, as Barber explained to ESPN's Ariel Helwani on Monday, she thinks those types of roles should be reserved more for those who prove themselves in the cage.

"That girl is so beatable. She doesn't even belong in the position in the UFC that she's in… I would maul her."

"She came into the UFC and the UFC backed her," Barber said. "They gave her all of the support and backed her as an athlete. They viewed her as, 'Here's a girl who's beautiful and she's talented and she's well-spoken. She has all these things and we think she can fight.'

"They built her up but she didn't hold her end of the deal. She didn't continue to evolve as a fighter. Instead she fell into the fame, which is great for her if that's the path she wants to take, but I view it as, 'That girl is so beatable'.

"She doesn't even belong in the position in the UFC that she is in because there are so many other girls out there - like me - who work out butts off day in and day out. I would maul her.

"So, I want to take that from her."

VanZant hasn't fought since she defeated Rachael Ostovich last January after suffering a series of setbacks while rehabbing an arm that she broke in 2018 against Jessica-Rose Clark. But assuming that VanZant returns to full fitness before long, Barber says that she would like to try her luck against her.

"Absolutely, yes," she said when asked if she thought VanZant was afraid to fight her. "She does not want to fight me."