‘I’m giving you a call, you gonna answer or not?’ Maycee Barber wants Paige VanZant after UFC Boston success (VIDEO)

Maycee ‘The Future’ Barber wants UFC stunner Paige VanZant to answer her calls for a showdown, after Barber stopped Gillian Robertson in the first round of their flyweight bout at UFC Boston on Friday night.

Touted as one of the biggest young prospects in the UFC, 21-year-old Barber continued her rise with an impressive stoppage win over Robertson at TD Garden, ending the fight 3 minutes and 4 seconds into the first round with a barrage of punches while her opponent was backed up against the cage.

Colorado fighter Barber moved her unblemished record to 8-0 with the victory, and took the opportunity in her post-fight interview to again train her sights on fellow American flyweight VanZant, who stands 8-4 and has one fight remaining on her current deal with the UFC.

“The only thing I know is that Paige VanZant’s waiting for a phone call… Paige VanZant, I’m giving you a call, are you going to answer or not?” Barber said in typcially belligerent fashion.

VanZant, 25, has previously said would not “take the bait” over Barber’s callouts, accusing the youngster of “disrespect.”

She even slammed Barber for supposedly “sliding into the DMs” of her husband - MMA fighter Austin Vanderford - in a bid to secure a fight.

Oregon fighter VanZant enjoys a substantial following in the sport, partly based on her steady Instagram feed to her 2.3 million followers of modeling shots intermingled with various training clips.

In the octagon, she returned to winning ways against Rachael Ostovich in January, snapping a two-fight losing streak, but was forced to undergo surgery on a persistent arm injury during the summer.

She is now back in training, and recently expressed her frustration at a lack of progress over her next match-up.

“I’m trying to force the hand and get a fight because I’ve been ready this whole time and we’re just waiting to hear who they match me up against,” VanZant told TMZ Sports.

“I texted [UFC boss] Dana [White] already, I said, ‘Hey Dana, I’m ready to fight, gimme a fight in December’. At that point, I would’ve had 8-12 weeks and now I’m like, ‘Hey, it’s been four weeks, I’m still ready, what’s going on?’"

We will now see whether Maycee ‘The Future’ Barber’s victory on Friday means she lies in store for VanZant in her next octagon outing.