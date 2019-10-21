'In it for the long term': Manchester Utd exec insists US owners DO NOT plan to sell amid Saudi crown prince takeover talk

Manchester United executive Ed Woodward says the club's current owners, the Glazer family, are not considering selling their stake despite renewed reports of interest from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Bin Salman has reportedly registered interest in the club on two previous occasions and is said to have been willing to pay a sum of around £3 billion (US$3.89 billion).

Reports in the UK press over the weekend suggested that the Old Trafford club was again braced for a renewed takeover attempt from the Saudi royal.

However, the club has rebuffed any talk that the Glazers, owners since 2005, are prepared to sell, with Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward saying that he doesn't foresee any deep-seated changes ahead at Old Trafford.

"Based on what I see, they're in it for the long-term," Woodward told club fanzine United We Stand. "With regards to offers or asking prices, my understanding is that there have been no discussions for a price for the club or anything like that. Every conversation we have is based on the long-term."

While the Saudis have not commented on the latest reports, officials from the kingdom previously dismissed claims that they were interested in buying the Premier League giants as "completely false."

Woodward, along with the Glazers, are deeply unpopular figures among the Old Trafford faithful. Sections of the club's fanbase see Woodward's transfer policy (or lack thereof) as being central to the club's downward spiral since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, along with former chief executive David Gill.

Since that change at boardroom level, the resounding success enjoyed by Ferguson has ground to a halt and forced the club to appoint a revolving door of different managers in bids to arrest the decline, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being the latest man in the hot-seat.

Despite a heartening 1-1 draw with the previously rampant league leaders Liverpool on Sunday, the Norwegian's two Premier League wins so far this season suggests further change could be ahead for the famous club.

Woodward appears to agree that United have disappointed during his reign, saying to Sky Sports: "But we have to do everything we possibly can to get back to winning the Premier League. We are not successful until we do. Second is not success - we have to win the Premier League."