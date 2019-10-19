‘Roger would definitely like to play Medvedev on Red Square!’ Federer doubles partner Bencic at Kremlin Cup

Swiss world no. 10 Belinda Bencic insists her doubles partner Roger Federer would “definitely” like the chance to meet Daniil Medvedev in Moscow’s Red Square after she reached the Kremlin Cup 2019 final in the city on Saturday.

Twenty-two-year-old Bencic advanced to the final at Krylatskoye Ice Palace in the Russian capital with a resounding 6-3, 6-4 straight sets win over French player Kristina Mladenovic, by virtue of which she also booked her place in the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China.

Bencic, who has also reached a Grand Slam-best US Open semi-final in 2019, described her emotions as “over the top” both for reaching the final in the Moscow capital and snatching the final spot for Shenzhen.

“My emotions are over the top I cant believe its over and I finally reached it,” she told RT Sport after her victory, which sees her play home favorite Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the final on Sunday.

“Obviously it was a very tough fight with (Belgian world no. Kiki Bertens, whom she beat to the final place) which I'm very sorry for but yeah at the end its just a game just tennis. But obviously my celebration on the court was for the Moscow finals but as well for a spot in Shenzhen.”

"My goal was to be consistent and when you are consistent you earn your spot in the top eight its like a bonus, obviously I booked my ticket last minute but still it shows that I had a great consistent season which is also my goal next year obviously trying to keep my spot in the top 10."

In a recent interview with RT, Daniil Medvedev said his 'dream' match would be against Roger Federer on Red Square, the historical landmark in his native hometown, which is no stranger to hosting sports events.

Bencic won back-to-back Hopman Cups as the doubles partner of 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, in 2018 and again in 2019, and said that the Swiss all-time great would “definitely” be interested in such a match-up.

“Well I definitely think so!” Bencic laughed. “I mean, it’s a very nice opportunity for Daniil to maybe make it happen. He’s been dominating the tour in the last month pretty amazingly so big well done to him, he’s a very smart and intelligent player. So I hope they can somehow agree to it.”



Bencic, who claimed her own ‘dream match’ would be simply in the Wimbledon final, went to to say that the rivalry between world no. 3 Federer and no.4 Medvedev is good for tennis and something that she enjoys as a fan.

“It’s very good hoe the top 3 [Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Federer] they are unbelievable legends, they are on the top forever and the younger guys they have a very difficult job to overtake their place because they are just that amazing," she said.

“I really love to watch men’s tennis and it’s really good to see them all competing now and the younger guys you know challenging the older ones and the older ones not letting them take their place. Or me its very entertaining as a fan.”