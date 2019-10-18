‘I treat it like a job’: Dutch former gymnastics star opens up on porn career

Former Dutch artistic gymnast Verona van de Leur has opened up on her experience of the adult film industry after she entered the profession to earn a living following two years on the street and spending nights in her car.

The retired gymnast, 33, who was named ‘female athlete of the year' in her country in 2002, suddenly saw her life turn upside down with her sports career replaced with disappointment and frustration.

The talented athlete represented her country at major international events, winning multiple medals, including a world silver medal and five awards at the European Championships.

Drastic changes came with her decision to retire, as constant rows with her parents – who hadn’t shared her decision to quit professional sport – led to her moving to the streets.

Having been evicted form the family home, de Leur was forced to spend nights in a car together with her boyfriend.

What seemed to be a romantic lifestyle in the beginning turned into a nightmare spanning more than two years with the couple living in poverty.

“We had a few very harsh winters. A layer of snow on the roof of the car, ice on the windows,” the gymnast wrote in her autobiography Simply Verona.

“You have to survive, literally. If we had a little money, we would buy 50 cents bread and a jar of peanut butter for the entire week," she added.

The former sports star revealed that if they had money they would buy a gym subscription to be able to take shower there.

The turning point of her homeless life came in 2011, when she ended up in jail on extortion charges.

After her release she received an offer which she couldn’t refuse, suggesting that the porn industry could give her everything she had dreamed of.

“I was offered such a nice amount in 2011 that I could not say no,” de Leur said. “That could give me a future that I have always dreamed of. Your own shop or something with photography.

“At the end of this year, when a few contracts expire, I’ll stop the porn industry. Then I can look back on eight great years. I enjoyed it, but treated it like a job.”

After quitting the adult film industry, de Leur plans to set up her own business and possibly even return to gymnastics as a coach or consultant.