700 not out: Watch every single one of Cristiano Ronaldo's career goals (VIDEO)

Cristiano Ronaldo is already assured of a place in history thanks to his record-breaking football career thus far, but it hit a new high point this week when he bagged his 700th career goal.

Ronaldo's goal from the penalty spot wasn't enough to rescue a point against 10-man Ukraine in Kiev but odds are that the Juventus ace will hold it a little more dear than the other losses he has faced in his career.

Also on rt.com CR700: Cristiano Ronaldo's 700th career goal not enough to save Portugal from defeat in Ukraine

His 72nd minute strike from the penalty spot was the 700th goal of his career, spanning spells with Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and the Portugal national team.

"The records come naturally, I don't look for them, the records look for me," he told reporters after the goal, which was his 95th for his country.

"It's not for anyone to reach this number and I thank everyone, teammates, colleagues, coaches and everyone who helped Cristiano become the player that he is."

However, Ronaldo said that the defeat to Ukraine in a Euro 2020 qualifier took some of the shine off the achievement.

"It's a nice moment in my career but there was a bitter taste because we didn't win," he said. "We played well, but we didn't win. We did everything we could and we had plenty of chances."

While it wasn't exactly his finest strike, there have been plenty of memorable ones scattered across his several-hundred-goal career.

Among them stands arguably his finest goal, the 2009 strike for Manchester United against Porto in the Champions League knockout stages which earned him the first and only Puskas Award - the award given to the 'most beautiful' goal of the calendar year.

"Proud to score the 700th goal of my career," Ronaldo wrote of the achievement on Instagram (via translation).

"I would like to share with all those who helped me reach this mark. Today we did not get the result we wanted but together we will qualify for Euro 2020."

Remarkably, Ronaldo reached the 700-goal mark in almost exactly 17 years. His first came for Sporting Lisbon against Moreirense on October 7th 2002, one week exactly past the 17th anniversary of his first career strike.

And given the fact that he is averaging a goal in every two games with Juventus in his second season in Serie A, it doesn't look like the legendary Portuguese superstar is showing any signs of slowing down.