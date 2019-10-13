'More than just a game for us': Victorious Japan dedicate stunning Rugby World Cup win to victims of Typhoon Hagibis (VIDEO)

The captain of the Japanese rugby team dedicated his side's 28-21 win over Scotland to those suffering from the impact of the devastating Typhoon Hagibis, the strongest storm to make landfall in the country in more than 50 years.

After a ferocious start to the game in which Scotland took an early lead with a try from talisman Finn Russell, the Japanese turned up the intensity and roared back much to the delight of the more than 70,000 fans packed into the Yokohama Stadium on what was the biggest game in the history of Japanese rugby.

And despite the gravity of the situation, the Japanese didn't let the occasion get the best of them. Their brand of open, attacking play was spectacular to watch as they used quick passing and intelligent running lines to imprint pockmarks in the Scottish defensive lines.

Despite some spirited resistance in the second half from Gregor Townsend's wounded team, the tries from Matsushima, Inagaki and two from Fukuoka were enough to ensure a seven-point win which places Japan into the knockout stages of a World Cup for the first time, and hands Scotland the ignominy of an early flight home.

After the game, Japanese captain Michael Leitch impressed upon the supporters exactly how much the typhoon and the associated chaos surrounding it had resolved their team spirt to claim the win.

"I'd just like to thank everybody who turned up tonight," the emotional skipper said. "It's a tough time at the moment with the typhoon, but I'd like to thank the people that made this game happen.

"To anyone that is suffering at the minute with the typhoon, this game is all for you guys...

"The crowd was massive for us. Today was more than just a game for us. There was talk about this game not happening, so I'd just like to thank the people that made the game happen.

"Our heart goes out to all the people suffering with the typhoon...

"I'm incredibly proud, from the very start we played with our heart. Today wasn't about skill, it was about emotion and physicality. I think we showed that today.

"We know we're representing Asia, we're representing Japan, we're representing Tier 2. We're going to give it everything in the next couple of games."

The fact that the match even took place was impressive, given pictures from the ground on Friday showing the toll the stadium had taken from the typhoon. Two feet of water had flooded the tunnel area, forcing players to wade through it to get to the pitch for training as doubts persisted as to whether or not the game would go ahead.

But go ahead it did, though the Scots may well wish that it hadn't.

Japan will now advance to a quarter final date next weekend with South Africa, the team they beat in the same tournament four years ago in what was hailed at the time as one of the biggest sporting shocks in history, and with this team clearly improved since then and on another considerable high, the Springboks will be more than a little concerned about the prospect of lightning striking twice.