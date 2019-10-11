WATCH: Hollywood hardman Steven Seagal gives Aikido masterclass to MMA heavyweight Alexander Emelianenko

Hollywood star Steven Seagal showed off some of his famous fighting skills in Moscow on Friday as he gave an Aikido masterclass to participants including MMA heavyweight Alexander Emelianenko.

The American actor, producer and director attended the international Aikido festival in the Russian capital, where he staged a practice session with Emelianenko – the younger brother of MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko.

The action movie legend greeted the heavyweight fighter in perfect Russian before showcasing his fighting technique, also explaining he would be keen to train Emelianenko ahead of his boxing bout with Mikhail Koklyaev.

The 67-year-old Seagal was granted Russian citizenship almost three years ago, and Emelianenko expressed his happiness at getting the chance to meet the Hollywood action star.

🔥🔥🔥 Стивен Сигал учит Александра Емельяненко айкидо! pic.twitter.com/359JJWSvms — Бокс/ММА (@boxing_mma_se) October 11, 2019

The 38-year-old heavyweight will face off against powerlifter Koklyaev on November 29.