 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

WATCH: Hollywood hardman Steven Seagal gives Aikido masterclass to MMA heavyweight Alexander Emelianenko

11 Oct, 2019 18:10
Get short URL
WATCH: Hollywood hardman Steven Seagal gives Aikido masterclass to MMA heavyweight Alexander Emelianenko
© Instagram / alexemelyanenko
Hollywood star Steven Seagal showed off some of his famous fighting skills in Moscow on Friday as he gave an Aikido masterclass to participants including MMA heavyweight Alexander Emelianenko.

The American actor, producer and director attended the international Aikido festival in the Russian capital, where he staged a practice session with Emelianenko – the younger brother of MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko.

READ MORE: Weight off her mind: UFC star Jedrzejczyk makes limit for Waterson fight – but what was behind rumors of weight-cut woes? (VIDEO)

The action movie legend greeted the heavyweight fighter in perfect Russian before showcasing his fighting technique, also explaining he would be keen to train Emelianenko ahead of his boxing bout with Mikhail Koklyaev.

The 67-year-old Seagal was granted Russian citizenship almost three years ago, and Emelianenko expressed his happiness at getting the chance to meet the Hollywood action star.

The 38-year-old heavyweight will face off against powerlifter Koklyaev on November 29.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies