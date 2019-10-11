 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Double delight: Russian world champions Lasitskene & Sidorova nominated for European Athlete of the Year

11 Oct, 2019 16:52
Anzhelika Sidorova (L) Maria Lasitskene (R) © Global Look Press
Russian female athletes Maria Lasitskene and Anzhelika Sidorova – who both triumphed at the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Qatar – have been nominated for the European Athlete of the Year award.

The European Athletics Federation has named 10 nominees for the prestigious award, shortlisting the two Russian stars who were obliged to perform as neutral competitors at the recent tournament in Doha.

Lasitskene delivered a stunning performance, confirming her status as the world’s top high jumper. She cleared a height of 2m 5cm, becoming the first female athlete to win three consecutive world titles in the event.

Russia’s Sidorova stunned her more decorated rivals, including reigning Olympic title holder Ekaterini Stefanidi from Greece and Olympic runner-up Sandi Morris of the USA, winning gold in the women’s pole vault.

Sidorova cleared a height of 4.95 meters, pushing American counterpart Morris into second place.

The winner of the award will be announced on October 26 at a ceremony in Tallinn, Estonia.

