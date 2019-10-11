Double delight: Russian world champions Lasitskene & Sidorova nominated for European Athlete of the Year
The European Athletics Federation has named 10 nominees for the prestigious award, shortlisting the two Russian stars who were obliged to perform as neutral competitors at the recent tournament in Doha.
Lasitskene delivered a stunning performance, confirming her status as the world’s top high jumper. She cleared a height of 2m 5cm, becoming the first female athlete to win three consecutive world titles in the event.
🥇 European indoor high jump champion
🥇 European indoor high jump champion
🥇 World champion
🏆 Diamond League champion
📈 World leader at 2.06m
🥇 World champion

🏆 Diamond League champion

📈 World leader at 2.06m
Russia’s Sidorova stunned her more decorated rivals, including reigning Olympic title holder Ekaterini Stefanidi from Greece and Olympic runner-up Sandi Morris of the USA, winning gold in the women’s pole vault.
Sidorova cleared a height of 4.95 meters, pushing American counterpart Morris into second place.
🥇 European indoor pole vault champion
🥇 European indoor pole vault champion
🥇 World champion
🏆 The Match winner
📈 World leader at 4.95m
🥇 World champion

🏆 The Match winner

📈 World leader at 4.95m
The winner of the award will be announced on October 26 at a ceremony in Tallinn, Estonia.