Double delight: Russian world champions Lasitskene & Sidorova nominated for European Athlete of the Year

Russian female athletes Maria Lasitskene and Anzhelika Sidorova – who both triumphed at the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Qatar – have been nominated for the European Athlete of the Year award.

The European Athletics Federation has named 10 nominees for the prestigious award, shortlisting the two Russian stars who were obliged to perform as neutral competitors at the recent tournament in Doha.

Lasitskene delivered a stunning performance, confirming her status as the world’s top high jumper. She cleared a height of 2m 5cm, becoming the first female athlete to win three consecutive world titles in the event.

RT to vote for Mariya Lasitskene!



🥇 European indoor high jump champion

🥇 World champion

🏆 Diamond League champion

📈 World leader at 2.06m



Voting closes at 12:00pm CET on Friday 18 October.#GoldenTrackspic.twitter.com/cwqyKaZ3st — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) October 11, 2019

Russia’s Sidorova stunned her more decorated rivals, including reigning Olympic title holder Ekaterini Stefanidi from Greece and Olympic runner-up Sandi Morris of the USA, winning gold in the women’s pole vault.

Sidorova cleared a height of 4.95 meters, pushing American counterpart Morris into second place.

RT to vote for Anzhelika Sidorova!



🥇 European indoor pole vault champion

🥇 World champion

🏆 The Match winner

📈 World leader at 4.95m



Voting closes at 12:00pm CET on Friday 18 October.#GoldenTrackspic.twitter.com/sM2xUAtbry — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) October 11, 2019

The winner of the award will be announced on October 26 at a ceremony in Tallinn, Estonia.