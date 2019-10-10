 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Walk on water: $3K Nike ‘Jesus Shoes’ with holy water in soles sell out within minutes

10 Oct, 2019 13:43
© YouTube / Unbox Therapy
Nike’s newly-released ‘Jesus Shoes’ – filled with actual holy water in the soles – sold out in mere minutes after they hit the shelves on Tuesday morning.

The $3,000 sneakers are filled with holy water from the River Jordan in Israel and have a crucifix tied to the laces.

Each pair was reportedly blessed by a priest and has a red insole in reference to the red Papal shoes that were traditionally worn by Vatican leaders.

The limited edition shoes were made by Brooklyn-based company MSCHF which redesigned Nike’s Air Max 97 model, turning it into “Jesus Shoes,” and offering buyers to literally walk on water.

We wanted to make a statement about how absurd collab culture has gotten,” MSCHF head of commerce Daniel Greenberg said, adding that they chose “one of the most influential figures in history” – Jesus Christ – for Nike’s new sneakers line.

We were wondering, what would a collab with Jesus Christ look like? As a Jew myself, the only thing I knew was that he walked on water,” Greenberg added.

