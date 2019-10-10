Walk on water: $3K Nike ‘Jesus Shoes’ with holy water in soles sell out within minutes

Nike’s newly-released ‘Jesus Shoes’ – filled with actual holy water in the soles – sold out in mere minutes after they hit the shelves on Tuesday morning.

The $3,000 sneakers are filled with holy water from the River Jordan in Israel and have a crucifix tied to the laces.

Each pair was reportedly blessed by a priest and has a red insole in reference to the red Papal shoes that were traditionally worn by Vatican leaders.

The limited edition shoes were made by Brooklyn-based company MSCHF which redesigned Nike’s Air Max 97 model, turning it into “Jesus Shoes,” and offering buyers to literally walk on water.

“We wanted to make a statement about how absurd collab culture has gotten,” MSCHF head of commerce Daniel Greenberg said, adding that they chose “one of the most influential figures in history” – Jesus Christ – for Nike’s new sneakers line.

‘COLLAB’ WITH JESUS CHRIST



Around two dozens of customized Nike Air Max 97 shoes, with actual holy water injected in the soles, sold out within minutes after it was released by Brooklyn-based company MSCHF on Tuesday. (Photos from Jesus Shoes) pic.twitter.com/OIsHTq5q99 — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) October 10, 2019

“We were wondering, what would a collab with Jesus Christ look like? As a Jew myself, the only thing I knew was that he walked on water,” Greenberg added.