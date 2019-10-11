Not child’s play: Sharapova doesn't plan to follow in Serena’s footsteps and continue career after pregnancy

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova has said she is not going to return to the women’s tour if she becomes a mother, in contrast to US legend Serena Williams who resumed her career following her pregnancy.

The 32-year-old major title winner stressed that she wants to fully concentrate on her family life if she has kids without dividing her energy between the tennis court and motherhood duties.

“I would not be back on tour after being pregnant,” she said. “If I opened this chapter, I would spend all the time on it. I have a good friendship with my mother, who was very young when I was born. I want to have that kind of relationship too.”

The five-time Grand Slam winner is still trying to retain the previously held positions in tennis after an injury-plagued season.

She hasn’t played much this season withdrawing from numerous tournaments due to a shoulder injury which has been bothering her for several years.

Williams, who successfully returned to the tennis court last year after giving birth to her daughter, is eyeing her 24th Grand Slam to equal Margaret Court’s record.

The 38-year-old has proved that an enforced hiatus didn’t affect her powerful tennis skills as she has already played four Grand Slam finals since returning from maternity leave.