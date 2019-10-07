Tottenham confirm skipper Hugo Lloris to miss the rest of 2019 after suffering gruesome elbow injury

Spurs will have to do without the services of World Cup winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris for the rest of the calendar year after the club confirmed the severity of the injury he suffered in his side's 3-0 defeat to Brighton.

Lloris suffered a dislocation to his left elbow after landing awkwardly while attempting to prevent Neal Maupay from nodding Brighton into an early lead in last weekend's English Premier League fixture at the Amex.

The club have since confirmed that Lloris suffered ligament damage in the incident, also stating that the player does not require surgery.

"The findings have shown that although surgery will not be required, our Club Captain has suffered ligament damage and is not expected to return to training before the end of 2019," a statement posted on the club's official website reads.

Hugo Lloris has undergone further assessment this morning after sustaining a dislocated elbow in our match against Brighton on Saturday. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 7, 2019

"Hugo is currently in a brace and will now undergo a period of rest and rehabilitation under the supervision of our medical staff at Hotspur Way."

Initial fears that Lloris had broken his arm have proved to be unfounded. He was in obvious distress after the incident and was treated on the pitch by medics for several minutes, including him being administered oxygen, causing a lengthy delay in the game.

Lloris' deputy Paulo Gazzaniga will now be handed the starting slot in the Tottenham goal for the foreseeable future with the club currently sitting in ninth position in the standings after eight games.

News of the injury capped a miserable week for Spurs after they conceded seven goals at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, as well as the further three in their away loss at Brighton.