Hugo horror: Spurs goalkeeper Lloris suffers gruesome arm injury after committing howler vs Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris suffered a horrorific injury as his arm bent the wrong way as his team went 1-0 down in their Premier League clash at Brighton.

Lloris was attempting to keep out a Brighton cross in the third minute of the game but seemed to lose his bearings and ended up fumbling the ball, which was then headed in by Neal Maupay.

But to make matters worse the Spurs ‘keeper landed awkwardly as he fell backwards into the goal, with his left arm appearing to bend backwards at the elbow.

Footage shared online showed the gruesome extent of the injury and the Spurs skipper was immediately replaced by Paulo Gazzaniga.

Lloris was given oxygen as he left the field on a stretcher, as Spurs sought a way back into the game to arrest their alarming slump in form, with the game at Brighton coming just days after Mauricio Pochettino’s team were hammered 7-2 at home by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The scenes caused fans to recoil in horror, while fellow 'keepers such as Manchester United stopper David de Gea offered their support after what looks like being a serious injury for the 32-year-old French World Cup winner.