Argentine footballer Ezequiel Esperon dies after falling from sixth floor balcony

Argentinian football is in mourning today after the death of ex-Gremio player Ezequiel Esperon who was pronounced dead shortly after accidentally falling from the sixth floor of an apartment complex in Buenos Aires.

Esperon, 23, is believed to have fallen after leaning his weight on a railing which had not been adequately closed at around 3am on Sunday in the Villa Devoto neighborhood of Buenos Aires while attending a party. He was taken to the nearby Zubizarreta Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Esperon's career began with All Boys in his native Argentina but also had spells with Brazilian side Gremio. He most recently featured for Mexican side Atlante de Mexico but had been without a club for the past seven months.

Atlante paid tribute to their former player with a touching social media tribute in which they said, "We deeply regret the death of Ezequiel Esperon. A hug to Heaven."

El Club Atlético #AllBoys lamenta el fallecimiento del ex jugador de la institución, formado en nuestras divisiones inferiores, Ezequiel Esperón.

Nuestras condolencias a sus familiares, seres queridos y amigos. pic.twitter.com/Ax09hmHxxt — Club Atlético All Boys (@caallboys) October 7, 2019

Lamentamos profundamente el fallecimiento de Ezequiel Esperón, miembro querido en la familia Azulgrana.



Un abrazo hasta el cielo. pic.twitter.com/o8QkYujyIX — Atlante F.C. (@Atlante) October 6, 2019

A statement from Club Atletico All Boys said: "All Boys is deeply saddened by the death of Ezequiel Esperon who played in our youth sides. Our condolences to his family, loved ones and friends."

Local police have opened an investigation into Esperon's death but have already stated that they view the incident as a tragic accident and that no foul play is suspected.