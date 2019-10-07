 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Argentine footballer Ezequiel Esperon dies after falling from sixth floor balcony

7 Oct, 2019 13:41
© Reuters / Carl Recine | Instagram
Argentinian football is in mourning today after the death of ex-Gremio player Ezequiel Esperon who was pronounced dead shortly after accidentally falling from the sixth floor of an apartment complex in Buenos Aires.

Esperon, 23, is believed to have fallen after leaning his weight on a railing which had not been adequately closed at around 3am on Sunday in the Villa Devoto neighborhood of Buenos Aires while attending a party. He was taken to the nearby Zubizarreta Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Esperon's career began with All Boys in his native Argentina but also had spells with Brazilian side Gremio. He most recently featured for Mexican side Atlante de Mexico but had been without a club for the past seven months.

Atlante paid tribute to their former player with a touching social media tribute in which they said, "We deeply regret the death of Ezequiel Esperon. A hug to Heaven."

⚽️💙

A statement from Club Atletico All Boys said: "All Boys is deeply saddened by the death of Ezequiel Esperon who played in our youth sides. Our condolences to his family, loved ones and friends."

Local police have opened an investigation into Esperon's death but have already stated that they view the incident as a tragic accident and that no foul play is suspected. 

