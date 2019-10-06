A comedy of errors: FOUR sent off as AC Milan outlast Genoa in crazy Serie A showdown (VIDEO)

A frenzied encounter between struggling Serie A sides AC Milan and Genoa was eventually won by the Milanese but not before four players were sent off in an astonishing second half in which Pepe Reina saved a last-gasp penalty.

AC Milan's dismal start to the season under new boss Marco Giampaolo looked certain to continue on Saturday but for the last-minute penalty save from former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina. But the Spaniard's 93rd minute save from Lasse Schone's spot kick wasn't the only remarkable moment in a drama-filled second half.

Also on rt.com Spurs goalkeeper Lloris 'set for 2-month layoff after dislocating elbow' in sickening injury

Giampaolo's side had suffered four defeats from their opening six matches prior to Saturday's fixture to heap pressure on the former Sampdoria manager.

That pressure looked set to intensify when Schone drove in a free-kick a few minutes prior to half-time. It was a goal that would set into motion an absolutely incredible climax to the game.

Timeline of events:

41' - Lasse Schone gives Genoa the lead after terrible goalkeeping from Pepe Reina

45' - Genoa's unused substitute Riccardo Saponara is sent off for comments directed at match officials from the bench

51' - Theo Hernandez equalizes for AC Milan

57' - Genoa's Davide Biraschi is sent off for serious foul play in the penalty area

57' - Milan's Frank Kessie scores the resulting penalty

79' - Milan's David Calabria is given his marching orders after receiving a second yellow card

93' - Pepe Reina gives away a penalty, taking down Christian Kouame in the box

93' - Reina saves the penalty, along with his blushes

95' - Milan's unused substitute Samu Castillejo is sent off, also for comments directed at match officials from the bench

The three points will likely release some of the pressure Giampaolo has been facing since taking over at the San Siro prior to the start of this season, but the nature of the victory is unlikely to be too good for his blood pressure, or that of the club's fans.

Pepe Reina, meanwhile, was thrust into Milan's starting team after regular goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma fell ill on the morning of the game. And, despite being largely to blame for Genoa's opener, his dramatic intervention at the game's death will have more than made up for any previous errors the 37-year-old made.

It may also have gone a long way towards saving his head coach's job.