Spurs goalkeeper Lloris 'set for 2-month layoff after dislocating elbow' in sickening injury

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris is reportedly expected to return to action before Christmas after tests revealed that he suffered a dislocated elbow - and crucially no fractures - in his side's 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Saturday.

Lloris was injured when he landed awkwardly on his left arm while conceding Brighton's opener to Neal Maupay in Saturday's early Premier League kick-off. Television pictures revealed the French World Cup winner's arm had bent at a sickening angle, leaving the player in obvious signs of discomfort in the goalmouth.

Also on rt.com Hugo horror: Spurs goalkeeper Lloris suffers gruesome arm injury after committing howler vs Brighton

He was stretchered from the pitch after an extended spell of treatment which saw him being administered pure oxygen from pitch-side medics to help treat the pain before being taken to a nearby hospital.

Initial fears that Lloris had broken his arm, an injury which could have ended the 32-year-old's season, have been waylaid after a source told ESPN that the player suffered a dislocated elbow in the clash, adding that the expected recovery time for such an injury is around two months.

The source also said that Lloris is due to travel to Paris on Monday to determine the full extent of the injury before returning to London to continue his rehabilitation with Tottenham.

The injury to their captain caps an horrific week for the club in which they suffered Champions League humiliation at home to Bayern Munich, losing 7-2.

In addition to Maupay's opener, Irish teenager Aaron Connolly laid on the humiliation for Spurs with two more goals past Lloris' deputy Paulo Gazzaniga - the second of which was an outstanding curling effort into the bottom left corner of the net.