 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Spot-kick scandal: Mane accused of diving as controversial late penalty secures Liverpool's 17th consecutive Premier League win

5 Oct, 2019 17:20 / Updated 1 second ago
Get short URL
Spot-kick scandal: Mane accused of diving as controversial late penalty secures Liverpool's 17th consecutive Premier League win
© Getty Images / Clive Brunskill
An injury-time penalty from James Milner was enough for Liverpool to beat Leicester City at Anfield but the circumstances of the late foul on Sadio Mane which led to the spot-kick are a source of significant debate among fans.

A 40th-minute strike from Mane had given Liverpool a first-half lead but Brendan Rodgers' return to Anfield looked like it might have been a successful one when James Maddison slotted in a low finish with 10 minutes remaining.

Mane's influence on the proceedings wasn't over as the Senegalese forward was awarded a stoppage-time penalty following a coming-together in the box with Kasper Schmeichel and Marc Albrighton.

The penalty was awarded following a VAR check, which led to wild celebrations from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on the sideline, while Rodgers was understandably disappointed at the outcome.

Video replays of the incident have divided opinion online, with some saying that Mane was within his rights to go to ground following the challenge while others maintain that it was a cynical ploy to trick the officials into awarding a spot-kick.

Either way, the successful penalty extends Liverpool's run of consecutive Premier League victories to an impressive 17 - one win off the record set by Manchester City in 2017. 

Also on rt.com Liverpool star Mane filmed cleaning toilets at local mosque (VIDEO)

The drama didn't stop at the final whistle either, as Leicester's Spanish forward Ayoze Perez was caught in angry physical exchanges with several Liverpool players following the final whistle. 

Liverpool now sit at the top of the Premier League table with 24 points from eight games, eight points clear of Manchester City who have played one game less. Klopps side will look to tie Guardioala's consecutive wins record when his side travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on October 20. 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies