Spot-kick scandal: Mane accused of diving as controversial late penalty secures Liverpool's 17th consecutive Premier League win

An injury-time penalty from James Milner was enough for Liverpool to beat Leicester City at Anfield but the circumstances of the late foul on Sadio Mane which led to the spot-kick are a source of significant debate among fans.

A 40th-minute strike from Mane had given Liverpool a first-half lead but Brendan Rodgers' return to Anfield looked like it might have been a successful one when James Maddison slotted in a low finish with 10 minutes remaining.

Mane's influence on the proceedings wasn't over as the Senegalese forward was awarded a stoppage-time penalty following a coming-together in the box with Kasper Schmeichel and Marc Albrighton.

The penalty was awarded following a VAR check, which led to wild celebrations from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on the sideline, while Rodgers was understandably disappointed at the outcome.

After a VAR check on the penalty decision,

Here’s the winning GOAL Liverpool 2-1 Leicester (90+5 mins)



James Milner converts from the penalty spot after Sadio Mane's brought down#LIVLEI



pic.twitter.com/eR6V4o9Axt — EPL World English (@EPLWorldUK) October 5, 2019

Just seen that Mane dive... and to think they even went to VAR. Honestly what the fuck is VAR, it’s almost insulting. Feel for Leicester. — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) October 5, 2019

Name me a player who wouldn’t have gone down under the challenge from Albrighton......I’ll wait. — John Bradley (@jbradleymedia) October 5, 2019

Video replays of the incident have divided opinion online, with some saying that Mane was within his rights to go to ground following the challenge while others maintain that it was a cynical ploy to trick the officials into awarding a spot-kick.

Either way, the successful penalty extends Liverpool's run of consecutive Premier League victories to an impressive 17 - one win off the record set by Manchester City in 2017.

The drama didn't stop at the final whistle either, as Leicester's Spanish forward Ayoze Perez was caught in angry physical exchanges with several Liverpool players following the final whistle.

Perez is NOT happy! 😡



Liverpool extended their Premier League winning run to 1⃣7⃣ matches with an eventful 2-1 win over Leicester today, including a last-minute penalty from James Milner! 🎯



Watch today's Premier League highlights for free here: https://t.co/N5Jhr9NWhcpic.twitter.com/eAOdmqb8Ja — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 5, 2019

Liverpool now sit at the top of the Premier League table with 24 points from eight games, eight points clear of Manchester City who have played one game less. Klopps side will look to tie Guardioala's consecutive wins record when his side travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on October 20.