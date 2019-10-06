'Wow, look what you did': Bayer Leverkusen trolls Tottenham Hotspur with NFL tweet after Spurs' Champions League hammering

Tottenham Hotspur's 7-2 Champions League thrashing at home by Bayern Munich left the football world stunned, and rivals wasted no time in trolling Spurs' supporters following the game.

But the trolling didn't stop at the fans, with Bayern's Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen deciding to throw some social media shade at the Premier League side via their official English-language Twitter account.

The next game to take place at the new state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following Spurs' Champions League debacle will be Sunday's NFL clash between the Chicago Bears and the Oakland Raiders.

And Leverkusen took an official NFL tweet and used it to mock the London club as they tweeted Bayern's official US Twitter account to suggest they beat Tottenham so badly the team had decided to change sports.

Wow look what you did @FCBayernUShttps://t.co/5kID74YJpf — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) October 4, 2019

"Wow look what you did," joked the tweet, which featured NFL UK's timelapse video of Spurs' new home being transformed from a football stadium to an American Football arena.

Unfortunately for Tottenham, things didn't go much better on Saturday when they traveled to Brighton & Hove Albion and were well beaten 3-0 in a match that saw French international goalkeeper Hugo Lloris forced off with a dislocated elbow.

Also on rt.com Spurs goalkeeper Lloris 'set for 2-month layoff after dislocating elbow' in sickening injury

Spurs return to the ground for their October 19 Premier League clash with Watford. They'll be back again just three days later in the Champions League, too, as they line up against Red Star Belgrade.