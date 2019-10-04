Runner avoids suspension despite PUNCHING rival during race at World Championships (VIDEO)

Norwegian 1500-meter runner Filip Ingebrigtsen has escaped suspension despite appearing to punch rival racer Teddese Lemi during a heat at the World Athletics Championships in Qatar on Thursday.

Ingebrigtsen avoided censure from race officials even after the television broadcast suggested that he struck the Ethopian runner in the back as they competed for inside track, causing Lemi to stumble.

Prior to the strike Ingebrigtsen also appeared to charge his shoulder in Lemi on at least two occasions.

The coming together and ensuing tangle of legs caused Lemi to lose his balance and fall to the ground while Ingebrigtsen qualified for Friday's semi-final, as did his brother Jakob.

"That’s a punch," said 1984 Olympic silver medalist Steve Cram of the incident while commentating on the race for the BBC.

"If the track referee hasn’t seen that, I’m amazed. This is nothing against Filip Ingebrigtsen, this could be anybody, but I’m amazed he hasn’t been disqualified thus far."

Michael Johnson, one of the most decorated athletes in American history, stated on the same broadcast that it wasn't the punch which bothered him but rather the route Ingebrigtsen took which he said made contact with Lemi inevitable.

"Steve pointed this out, it’s not so much the push in the back it’s trying to cross over," Johnson said.

"He’s immediately, after that jostling, Filip tries to cross over into the inside and crosses right behind Lemi and cuts him off and clips the back of his foot."

Whatever his intentions, Ingebrigtsen will receive no official punishment for his role in the incident while it was also announced that Lemi will not be re-instated to the competition.