MMA terminology for dummies: Get clued up about the most spectacular sport in the world (VIDEO)

New to the sport of mixed martial arts, but intimidated by the terminology? Fear not, as RT Sport brings you this five-minute rundown of everything you need to know in order to enjoy the great sport of MMA.

In this video we'll run you through a potted history of the sport, introduce you to the biggest names currently competing across the big organizations and highlight the sport's greatest champions.

From Khabib Nurmagomedov to Conor McGregor, from Gina Carano to Ronda Rousey, we highlight the key names that have played their part in growing the sport to where it is today.

Whether it's the plethora of promotions, the range of weight classes or the emergence of women's MMA, we've got it all covered as our video above talks you through it all.

And with a huge UFC event set to take place in front of 60,000 people in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday night, there's no better time to get fully clued up so you can enjoy the latest big event on the MMA calendar.