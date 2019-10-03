Thunder Down Under: RT Sport’s four fights to follow at UFC 243

The UFC octagon heads to Australia for a huge pay-per-view show at Marvel Stadium as MMA stars Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya look to unify the UFC middleweight title in the biggest fight in the region's history.

The spectacular Marvel Stadium will host the event, and the venue that previously saw Holly Holm stun Ronda Rousey will play host to a battle for the UFC middleweight title, plus a host of crowd-pleasing matchups that look set to wow the 60,000-strong crowd in attendance.

Here are the four key fights you can't afford to miss on Saturday night in Melbourne:

THE MAIN EVENT: ROBERT WHITTAKER VS. ISRAEL ADESANYA

It's champion versus champion. Power puncher versus slick striker. Australia versus New Zealand. The battle between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya offers one of the most intriguing world title fights of the year, as defending champ Whittaker looks to turn back the challenge of rising star and former kickboxing ace Adesanya.

Both men are among the most exciting fighters in the UFC, and both have shown their ability to battle through octagon wars to capture (or retain) UFC gold. But who will win in Melbourne as reigning champ Whittaker faces interim belt-holder Adesanya? It should be a lot of fun finding out.

THE CO-MAIN: AL IAQUINTA VS. DAN HOOKER

Serving as the night's co-main event is a lightweight bout featuring two of the most entertaining strikers in the division, as New Yorker Al Iaquinta faces off against New Zealand's Dan Hooker.

Iaquinta pushed Khabib Nurmagomedov harder than both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, but still doesn't receive the full respect his skills deserve. He'll be looking to deliver a statement performance against Hooker, whose penchant for all-out battles inside the octagon – more often than not won by finish – has made him one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC today.

Victory for either man should pitch them into a contender fight against one of the division's established top men, where another win could propel them to within touching distance of a shot at Khabib and his 155-pound title.

TAI TUIVASA VS. SERGEY SPIVAK

Hard-hitting, shoey-drinking, expletive-dropping Aussie heavyweight Tai Tuivasa is a firm favorite with fans both in Australia and across the world.

He'll look to showcase his heavy-handed punch power once again when he takes on Ukrainian heavyweight Sergey Spivak. If he does, you can bet it'll be by knockout, and it'll be followed by the downing of the most disgusting post-fight drink of all, his iconic "Shoey", a beer chugged from the shoe, or boot, of a member of the crowd.

JUSTIN TAFA VS. YORGAN DE CASTRO

While Tuivasa is well established in the UFC as one of Australia's biggest-hitting heavyweights, another man capable of delivering some serious thunder from Down Under is former rugby player-turned-MMA fighter Justin Tafa.

A protegé of the great Mark Hunt and teammate of Aussie favorites Tuivasa and Tyson Pedro, Tafa has been handed his UFC debut after just three pro bouts, and has been given the honor of competing in the first bout of the pay-per-view main card.

He takes on Contender Series graduate Yorgan De Castro, who will be looking to make a statement of his own on his UFC debut. But all eyes will be on Tafa, whose easy-going manner and heavy hands look set to explode on the big stage on Saturday night.