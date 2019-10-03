Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev asks Aussie bad boy Nick Kyrgios to team up for men’s doubles

Russian tennis ace Daniil Medvedev has made an unusual proposal to his Australian counterpart, Nick Kyrgios, offering to team up for doubles matches at various tournaments.

The 23-year-old Russian, who has just arrived in China to participate in the Shanghai ATP Masters 1000, held a Q&A session on his Instagram, giving his followers a chance to learn a little bit more about his life on and off the tennis court.

READ MORE: ‘Medvedev is a bad boy? Look at him, he’s a charmer!’ – Russian tennis great Marat Safin

Along with multiple questions about his family life, fans also asked Medvedev to talk about his professional career, including his plans to participate in doubles events.

“When will you play doubles with Kyrgios?” a fan asked.

“Any doubles maybe?” Medvedev replied, tagging the Aussie player in his post.

Medvedev, the world’s number four tennis player, has been dubbed a “bad boy” by tennis fans for his verbal exchanges and controversial gestures directed at the booing crowd at the US Open in August, which he claimed helped him to find extra motivation at the season-ending Grand Slam.

He has been enjoying a superb season, winning two ATP titles and taking part in his first ever Grand Slam final where he was beaten by Spanish tennis giant Rafael Nadal.

Also on rt.com ‘Aggravated behavior’: Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios handed suspended ban & fine after on-court meltdowns

Medvedev’s incredible form has guaranteed him a spot at the Nitto ATP Finals in London in November, the season finale which brings together the best players of the year.

Kyrgios, who is famously known for his eccentric on-court meltdowns, was given a suspended ban of 16 weeks and an additional fine of $25,000 for his explosive outbursts during recent tournaments.

The Aussie could spend more than a year off the tennis court if he violates the ATP code of conduct at another tournament.