Coming home: Khabib Nurmagomedov says homecoming title fight in Russia is 'highly possible'

An Instagram post from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has hinted that his next title defense could take place on home soil in Russia next year.

Khabib captured the vacant UFC lightweight title in Brooklyn when he defeated Al Iaquinta at UFC 223, then defended the strap in Las Vegas in his now-infamous clash with Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

Most recently, "The Eagle" retained his title at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi with a third-round submission finish of American Dustin Poirier.

Now Nurmagomedov is eyeing a third successive title defense. But rather than heading back to the United States, he wants to fight in front of his fellow countrymen in Russia.

And after meeting with Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, one of the main shareholders of UFC Russia, Khabib posted to Instagram to hint at a possible title defense in his home country.

"It is highly possible that my next fight will happen in Russia," he posted, before thanking Dmitriev for meeting with him.

The UFC has hosted two shows on Russian soil to date. The organization broke ground in the nation back in September 2018 with a show at Olimpiyskiy Stadium and followed up with another at the Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg in April this year.

A third show, featuring a heavyweight clash between former UFC champion Junior dos Santos and former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov, will take place on November 9 at CSKA Arena, Moscow.

And with the UFC sure to return to Russia in 2020, could we potentially see a blockbuster pay-per-view event featuring Khabib and his rising-star teammates, Islam Makhachev and Zubaira Tukhugov? Watch this space.